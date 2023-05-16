Successful race debut for Kettering train driver bidding to become first transgender driver in British Touring Car Championship
Deborah Stokes made a successful race debut in the Uncle Luke’s Snetterton Saloon Series race at the weekend
A Kettering train driver who is bidding to become the first transgender driver in the British Touring Car Championship has had a successful race debut.
Deborah Stokes made a successful race debut in the Uncle Luke’s Snetterton Saloon Series race at Snetterton Norfolk on Saturday (May 13).
Deborah qualified fourth in class and finished third in class.
Qualifying lasted 20 minutes on a drying track which made learning the car even more of a challenge.
Over the session her lap times consistently dropped to a two mins 34 second lap.
Not only was this Deborah’s race debut but it was also her first time driving a rear wheel drive BMW E36 325.
The race itself was 45 minutes long with Debbie making a pit stop halfway through the race.
A small issue later in the race meant another pit stop but this was quickly sorted allowing Deborah to go back onto the track to take the chequered flag.
Deborah, who is a train driver, is working on becoming the first male to female transgender woman to race in the British Touring Car Championship.
Deborah started her transition in 2013 and fully transitioned in 2015.
Deborah said: “In motorsport the car does not know or care about your gender, it’s just down to how you race.”
Deborah is part of the Spirit Motorsport Driver Development programme which provides a one-stop shop for people looking to get into motorsport with Driver Training, Fitness and Marketing