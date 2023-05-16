News you can trust since 1897
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
UK unemployment rate increase - ONS
Barclays set to shut 15 more UK branches in latest round of closures
Facebook and Instagram roll out UK verification subscription service
Sky customers report internet and mobile outage
Tributes pour in for pregnant mum of two Frankie Jules-Hough
Vodafone to cut 11,000 jobs

Successful race debut for Kettering train driver bidding to become first transgender driver in British Touring Car Championship

Deborah Stokes made a successful race debut in the Uncle Luke’s Snetterton Saloon Series race at the weekend

By John CowanContributor
Published 16th May 2023, 17:12 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th May 2023, 17:13 BST

A Kettering train driver who is bidding to become the first transgender driver in the British Touring Car Championship has had a successful race debut.

Deborah Stokes made a successful race debut in the Uncle Luke’s Snetterton Saloon Series race at Snetterton Norfolk on Saturday (May 13).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Deborah qualified fourth in class and finished third in class.

Deborah on the Podium Deborah on the Podium
Deborah on the Podium
Most Popular

Qualifying lasted 20 minutes on a drying track which made learning the car even more of a challenge.

Over the session her lap times consistently dropped to a two mins 34 second lap.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Not only was this Deborah’s race debut but it was also her first time driving a rear wheel drive BMW E36 325.

The race itself was 45 minutes long with Debbie making a pit stop halfway through the race.

Deborah on the Podium Deborah on the Podium
Deborah on the Podium

A small issue later in the race meant another pit stop but this was quickly sorted allowing Deborah to go back onto the track to take the chequered flag.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Deborah, who is a train driver, is working on becoming the first male to female transgender woman to race in the British Touring Car Championship.

Deborah started her transition in 2013 and fully transitioned in 2015.

Deborah said: “In motorsport the car does not know or care about your gender, it’s just down to how you race.”

Deborah is part of the Spirit Motorsport Driver Development programme which provides a one-stop shop for people looking to get into motorsport with Driver Training, Fitness and MarketingREAD MORE: Kettering train driver bids to become first transgender driver in the British Touring Car Championship

Related topics:KetteringFitness
News you can trust since 1897
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Follow us