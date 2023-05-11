News you can trust since 1897
Kettering train driver bids to become first transgender driver in the British Touring Car Championship

"In motorsport the car does not know your gender, just your ability to race”

By Stephanie Weaver
Published 11th May 2023, 11:51 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th May 2023, 11:52 BST

Deborah Stokes, a male to female transgender woman, is bidding to become the first transgender driver in the British Touring Car Championship.

Train driver Deborah will be making her race debut on Saturday (May 13) in a BMW E36 325 in the Snetterton Saloon Series at Snetterton Norfolk at 1.25pm in the 45-minute race.

The qualifying session starts at 9.30am.

Deborah Stokes of KetteringDeborah Stokes of Kettering
Deborah started her transition in March 2013 and underwent gender reassignment surgery going into hospital on June 26, 2015 with the operation happening the following day and her coming home on July 4.

Deborah has been preparing for her racing with a training programme at Snetterton.

The Spirit Motorsport Driver Development programme which Deborah is part of helps drivers meet their motorsport objectives through a package of driver coaching and support with marketing.

Deborah said: “I want to prove that a trans female can compete equally against male and female drivers.

Deborah StokesDeborah Stokes
"In motorsport the car does not know your gender, just your ability to race.”

Deborah StokesDeborah Stokes
