Tory claim that Labour would shelve KGH rebuild is a 'load of rubbish', says shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves

The woman widely expected to be the country’s next chancellor says a claim that Labour would shelve the rebuild of Kettering General Hospital is a ‘load of rubbish’.

Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves told the Northants Telegraph she knew how important the project is – having previously gone the Rothwell Road site to visit ill relatives – on a visit to Kettering this morning (Monday).

Ms Reeves’ comments came after Conservative Philip Hollobone claimed Labour would pause or potentially even not proceed with the rebuild if they win the General Election next month, sparking a war of words between the nation’s two biggest political parties.

She said: “What a load of rubbish. We’ve committed to the rebuild of Kettering General Hospital.

Ms Reeves (left) visited Morrisons with Kettering Labour candidate Rosie Wrighting (centre). Pictures by Alison Bagley.

“I know how important it is. I’ve been to Kettering General Hospital when family members of mine have been poorly to see them so I know how important it is to the local area and we are absolutely committed to getting on and delivering the hospital that we need here in Kettering.”

Asked to categorically rule out a pause or worse, Ms Reeves added: “The work has started and we will continue that work and we will see it through to ensure that it’s completed. Boris Johnson made that commitment more than five years ago and that project is still not complete, similar to so many other hospital building programmes and other broken promises.

"We are determined to deliver the hospital that people here in Kettering need and Rosie [Wrighting], our candidate here, is also committed to that.”

Ms Reeves was at Morrisons in Lower Street to speak to parents of young children about how they are coping with the cost of living crisis and issues like childcare, alongside her sister Ellie Reeves, who is Labour’s deputy national campaign coordinator, and Ms Wrighting.

L-R: Ellie Reeves, Rosie Wrighting, Rachel Reeves. Pictures by Alison Bagley.

She also toured the store with Morrisons chief executive Rami Baitiéh and spoke to staff working at the store’s fish, meat and bakery sections.

Kettering is a place she knows from her childhood – her father Graham was brought up in the town and she used to come here to see her grandparents Trevor and Violet in the summer holidays.

Ms Reeves, who has been elected as Labour MP for Leeds West at the last four General Elections, said: “I have many very happy memories of coming to Kettering in those holidays.

"Going to Wicksteed Park for example but also visiting aunts and uncles and cousins in the area. It’s great to be back here today.”

Ms Reeves attended a roundtable event to hear from struggling parents of young children.

The politician set out a number of pledges to improve town centres like Kettering including reforming the business rates system, bringing banking hubs in, investing in new PCSOs and cracking down on crime and anti-social behaviour.

She recalled spending her pocket money in Kettering shops when she was young and said it’s sad to hear of the town centre’s struggles.

She said: “We used to at the end of the week when we stayed with grandma and grandad come into town and spend our pocket money in the shops and go to the market.

"I remember my grandma always liked to bargain and we’d go round the market with her. I have happy memories of doing that and when Rosie tells me that the town centre has struggled in recent years that is very sad.”

Ms Reeves spoke with Morrisons chief executive Rami Baitiéh (centre). Pictures by Alison Bagley.

Ms Reeves also said Labour wants to fix the potholes crisis – something the Northants Telegraph receives the most reader complaints about – by ensuring roads are in a fit state.

She said: “I think there are now more potholes in England than there are craters on the moon. That is a really poor record of this Conservative government.”

And she also addressed the building of warehouses on green spaces in Northamptonshire, where residents are campaigning against plans for Kettering Energy Park which have been branded as ‘greenwashing’ and ‘fairytales’.

She said: “We should have a brownfield first approach to development rather than riding roughshod over the greenbelt. We want local people to have a say on developments in their area.”

After leaving Kettering Ms Reeves travelled to Desborough for a tour of the Cheaney shoe factory before a visit to Wellingborough later.