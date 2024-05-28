War of words over Kettering MP's claim Labour would 'shelve' hospital rebuild
The constituency’s Conservative MP Philip Hollobone – who is expected to face his toughest battle since winning the seat in 2005 when the nation goes to the polls in July – made the claim on social media yesterday morning (May 27).
But Labour say it is not the case and that they are committed to delivering the new hospitals programme – including the rebuild of KGH – adding that the Conservatives have ‘mismanaged’ the project.
Mr Hollobone pointed to a recent Labour election document about building an NHS ‘fit for the future’, which did not mention KGH by name.
The document reads: “Before we commit to any more money, we’d make an assessment of all NHS capital projects to make sure money is getting allocated efficiently, that we are eliminating waste, and that we are prioritising the projects that will get the patients the care they deserve faster.”
Pointing to the phrase ‘before we commit to any more money’, Mr Hollobone told the Northants Telegraph: "They are going to review it and that must mean a pause at best and a question mark as to whether it will proceed.
"The present government has committed to the money and to the rebuild. The Labour Party can complain all they like but it’s there in their own words.”
He said there would be delays, uncertainty and the threat of cancellation hanging over crucial local NHS capital schemes if Labour won.
Social media users accused Mr Hollobone of ‘lying’ that the rebuild would be shelved. In response he said: "Of course they will say that because they are embarrassed by what the Labour Party document said...I cannot see how you can interpret it in any other way.”
A Labour spokesman said the party is committed to the hospital rebuild programme.
Rosie Wrighting, Labour’s candidate for Kettering, added: “The rebuild of Kettering General Hospital is long overdue. Patients have been let down by 14 years of Conservative neglect of the health service.
“Despite promising the people of Kettering and north Northants to get it done at the last election, the Tories have moved at a snail’s pace, and patients are paying the price. Labour is committed to delivering the new hospitals programme, which includes Kettering General Hospital.
“If I’m elected as MP for Kettering, I will campaign day and night to get the hospital rebuilt, working with a Labour government to get this done as soon as possible.”
The rebuild of the ageing KGH estate, which will take place on the same Rothwell Road site, has won more than £500m in capital investment. Initial enabling works have already started, a new urgent care hub will replace and enhance the existing A&E, and it’s hoped the overall project will be completed by 2030.