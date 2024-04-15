Speed limit could be reduced on red route near Burton Latimer with signals put at junction

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The speed limit on a Burton Latimer red route could be reduced with signals installed at a junction after a number of serious A6 crashes.

North Northamptonshire Council (NNC) has been given £2.2m in Government funding for safety improvements on the main road between Burton Latimer and the Chowns Mill roundabout.

On Thursday (April 18) their ruling executive committee is set to approve the cash boost so that work can start on the next steps.

The A6 between Burton Latimer and Finedon

Proposed interventions include the signalisation of the junction of the A6 at Higham Road, Burton Latimer, including the upgrade of pedestrian facilities, and reducing the speed limit from 60mph to 50mph between Finedon and Burton Latimer.

NNC also want to install measures along the length of the A6 to reduce speeds, including central hatching, and measures along the A6 between the A14 and A510 to improve land adherence including edge lines, clearing roadside hazards and guard railing.

The council also wants to put signals at the northern junction of the A6/Station Road near Irthlingborough.

Cllr Jason Smithers (Con), leader of the council, said: “Road safety is of the utmost importance and something residents are also always raising with us.

"The funding we have been allocated from central government will make a significant difference to this particular section of the A6.”

Northamptonshire’s current red route guide lists the A6 at Burton Latimer as an active red route.

It says that from 2018 to 2020 crashes there saw 12 casualties in the KSI (killed or seriously injured) category, although none were fatal. Thirteen were slightly injured.

In May last year a van driver was airlifted to hospital after a four-vehicle crash on the A6.

Three months ago a moped rider suffered serious injuries after a collision at the junction of the A6 and Burton Latimer’s Higham Road.

In 2023, selected councils were invited to submit bids for road safety improvements along known high level road safety routes.

The Department for Transport announced in March 2024 that NNC was one of 15 authorities to receive funding under the programme.

Cllr Matt Binley (Con), the council’s executive member for highways, travel and assets, said: “To reach this point, ffficers worked with the Road Safety Foundation to develop a recommended pack of interventions which it is hoped will reduce the number of incidents along this stretch of road.

“If the report is approved, work will start on this important project. But in the meantime, as ever, I would like to take this opportunity to remind all motorists to drive safely and in accordance with the weather conditions.”