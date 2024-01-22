A6 crash leaves moped rider with serious injuries after collision near Kettering

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A moped rider has been seriously injured in a crash at the junction of the A6 Burton Latimer bypass and the town’s Higham Road on Saturday, January 20.

The woman in her 20s was taken to University Hospital in Coventry after her red Honda moped was in collision with a silver Volvo car.

Police officers are appealing for witnesses to the incident that took place at about 6.35am.

A6 at Burton Latimer/Google

A Northants Police spokesman said: “Witnesses are being sought after the rider of a moped was seriously injured in a collision on the A6 at Burton Latimer.

“At about 6.35am on Saturday, January 20, a collision occurred between the driver of a silver Volvo car and the rider of a red Honda at the junction with Higham Road.

“As a result of the collision, the female rider of the moped, who is in her 20s, was taken to University Hospital Coventry with serious injuries.

“Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have captured the collision on dash cam footage.”

Northants Police Collision Investigation

Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] or call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615, or Northamptonshire Police on 101.