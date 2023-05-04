News you can trust since 1897
Van driver airlifted to hospital after four-vehicle crash on A6 Burton Latimer

He was taken to University Hospital Coventry

Alison Bagley
By Alison Bagley
Published 4th May 2023, 09:22 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th May 2023, 09:22 BST

A man is his 40s remains in hospital with serious injuries after the van he was driving crashed with three cars including a Vauxhall Insignia on the A6 at Burton Latimer.

The collision occurred at about 5.50pm yesterday (Wednesday, May 3), when the blue Vauxhall Insignia, travelling towards the A14, collided with a white Ford Transit Connect van travelling in the opposite direction.

As a result of the collision, the driver of the Transit van was taken to University Hospital Coventry with serious injuries.

File picture
The driver of the Insignia – a woman in her 40s and her passenger – a young boy – sustained minor injuries.

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have captured the collision on dash-cam footage.”

Email [email protected] or alternatively call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615 or Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 23000267548.

