'No way' I can support government welfare reforms, says Corby MP Lee Barron, as parliamentary rebellion grows

A member of parliament who was one of a group who sparked Keir Starmer’s first major rebellion has explained to this newspaper why he cannot support proposed welfare reforms.

The Government is trying to progress its welfare reform bill through parliament, but it could be derailed by 120 rebel Labour MPs who have publicly said they oppose the changes it would bring.

The bill aims to save £5bn per year by cutting disability and sickness-related benefits by making it harder for disabled people with less severe conditions to claim personal independence payment (PIP).

Corby and East Northamptonshire MP Mr Barron was one of the very first MPs to make public his intention to vote against his own Government in an original group of rebels back in March.

Corby and East Northamptonshire MP Lee Barron, who says he cannot vote for the government's welfare reforms. Image: Alison Bagley

He told this newspaper he ‘didn’t get into politics to impoverish people’.

Since then, he has again reaffirmed his concerns over the reforms.

Now he and his colleagues have been joined by an increasing number of MPs who say they cannot vote in favour of the changes.

He is among 120 rebel MPs who have signed a ‘reasoned amendment’ – a parliamentary objection that could mean the Government’s welfare reforms bill is not given a second reading in Parliament.

He has now explained to this newspaper his reasons for the rebellion, saying that more than half of claimants in Corby would lose out if the bill went ahead.

He said: “When the Green Paper was launched back in March the impact assessment stated that these plans would push a quarter of a million people, including 50,000 children, in to relative poverty.

"I didn’t enter politics to impoverish people, I came in to politics to end poverty. The fact that this will be disabled people makes it totally unacceptable, with no changes made to the original plans and according to the Joseph Roundtree Foundation nearly 50 per cent of claimants in Corby and East Northants, set to lose, there is no way I can support this bill.

“We all agree that we need to reshape welfare to get those who can work, in to work, that will, by its very nature, reduce spending on welfare. We shouldn’t then seek further reductions on the backs of those unable to work, that isn’t right.”

“There has been no consultation with disability groups, there are no details on who will definitely lose out and there is real concern over this. Until we have everything in front of us this cannot go ahead and if we are asked to vote without all of the facts and assessments then the Bill should not go forward and I am prepared to vote to stop it going forward.”

The vote is currently due to take place next Tuesday.