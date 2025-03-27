MP for Corby and East Northants Lee Barron says he will rebel against the Government’s welfare reforms that could see PIP and universal credit slashed for thousands of recipients.

The Government is proposing sweeping changes to the welfare system that will make qualification for personal independence payments tougher, as well as changes to universal credit for those already in receipt of disability benefits.

The Department for Work and Pensions’ own analysis says that 3.2 million families will be affected, and that 250,000 people might be forced into poverty as a result of the changes.

Mr Barron joins a growing backbench rebellion against the reforms, but is one of only a handful of MPs to confirm on the record that they will vote against the Government if the proposals continue in their current form.

Image: NW / Getty

It will be the first time since his election last summer that Mr Barron has voted against his party whips.

In an exclusive interview with the Northants Telegraph, he said “We gave an assurance to people that we would protect those who can’t work and would support those who can work back into employment.

“Everyone would accept that the welfare bill is bulging. The system we have in place now doesn’t support people into work and we need to bridge that gap.

"We can’t cut the benefits of people who can’t work and impoverish them. 250,000 people will be pushed into poverty, and 50,000 of them will be children, as a result of these changes. Those figures simply can’t be supported.

"I didn’t get into politics to impoverish people, I got involved to bring people out of poverty.”

Mr Barron said he had been in touch with many constituents on the issue, who were incredibly worried about how the cuts will affect them.

"I’ve met some people who simply can’t work,” he said.

"And I can’t look them in the eye and say that, as a result of something they’re not in control of, they’re going to be impoverished.

"The driving force behind this should be to reduce the welfare bill by getting people into work.

"People are incredibly concerned, they’re massively worried.”

Mr Barron said he had requested to be a part of the bill committee that will examine the intricacies of the welfare reforms in order to get answers for his constituents on the many questions they have over how they will be affected.

"I am trying to work considerately with the Government on this. The changes will not come into force until next year so we have got some time to work with the Government to make sure people are protected.

"But on the other hand it’s going to leave people hanging for longer. They need to know where they stand.”

The Government says the welfare reforms could save £5bn per year.