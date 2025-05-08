Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Corby MP Lee Barron has confirmed he has signed a letter calling on ministers to rethink the cuts that will affect people with disabilities who get PIP and universal credit.

Mr Barron – who has been the town’s MP for nearly a year – says that he cannot support the proposals in their current form.

They would mean that people with disabilities or health conditions would find it more difficult to get personal independence payments (PIPs). People on universal credit who are deemed not fit enough to work would have incapacity benefits frozen. The measures could save the Government £7bn each year.

But Mr Barron is one of 42 signatories to a letter that states he will refuse to back the Government if there is not a ‘change in direction’.

MP Lee Barron will not vote with the Government on disability cuts in their current form. Image: NW / Getty Images

MPs will vote on the matter in June and it could be the biggest rebellion Keir Starmer has yet faced.

The open letter signed by Mr Barron states: “The Government’s Green Paper on welfare reform has caused a huge amount of anxiety and concern among disabled people and their families. The planned cuts of more than £7bn represent the biggest attack on the welfare state since George Osborne ushered in the years of austerity and over three million of our poorest and most disadvantaged will be affected.”

It goes on to say that the benefits system is ‘broken’ and cites a lack of job opportunities for those who are able to work, but states ‘cuts don’t create jobs, they just cause more hardship.’

The group is calling on ministers to delay decisions until all the assessments have been published showing the true the impact the cuts will have – but this won’t happen until the autumn.

The letter goes on: “In the meantime, the much needed reform of the benefits system needs to begin with a genuine dialogue with disabled people’s organisations to redesign something that is less complex and offers greater support, alongside tackling the barriers that disabled people face when trying to find and maintain employment.

“Without a change in direction, the Green Paper will be impossible to support.”

Other MPs to sign the letter include Diane Abbott as well as 14 from the 2024 general election intake – including Mr Barron.