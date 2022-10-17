MP Peter Bone declines to give interview when asked if he gives Prime Minister Liz Truss his full support

As beleaguered Prime Minister Liz Truss fights for her political life, normally-talkative MP for Wellingborough Peter Bone has declined to be interviewed.

New Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt is preparing to give an emergency statement on the mini-budget to the House of Commons this afternoon.

Mr Bone has been a regular go-to TV talking head and was, under Boris Johnson’s premiership, Deputy Leader of the House of Commons.

Liz Truss was supported for the leadership of the Conservative Party by Peter Bone MP for Wellingborough

When asked this morning by this newspaper if he was giving Ms Truss his full support he declined to comment.

Tight-lipped Mr Bone said: “I’m sorry, I’m not giving media interviews at the moment.”

Mr Bone had backed Liz Truss during the summer leadership campaign alongside close political ally MP Tom Pursglove.

On Friday, MP for Kettering Philip Hollobone backed Ms Truss, giving her his full support.

He said: “Yes, the Prime Minister has my full support. She has pledged her commitment to the redevelopment of Kettering General Hospital and I support her efforts to boost economic growth so that more tax revenues can be raised to fund an increase in the vital public services which we all need. A high growth, low tax economy is far more likely to generate the creation of new jobs and higher tax revenues than a low growth, high tax economy.”

Mr Pursglove MP for Corby has been contacted for a comment but was ‘in a meeting’ when called.