Kettering MP Philip Hollobone offering 'full support' to Prime Minister Liz Truss

Kettering MP Philip Hollobone has backed Prime Minister Liz Truss, after the Conservative leader sacked Chancellor of the Exchequer, Kwasi Kwarteng.

After a turbulent three weeks, Mr Kwarteng was finally replaced after he had announced tax cuts that triggered financial turmoil.

Mr Hollobone has pledged his support for the beleaguered PM as doubts grow about her premiership.

Liz Truss at the press conference in Downing Street with Philip Hollobone MP (inset)

He said: “Yes, the Prime Minister has my full support. She has pledged her commitment to the redevelopment of Kettering General Hospital and I support her efforts to boost economic growth so that more tax revenues can be raised to fund an increase in the vital public services which we all need. A high growth, low tax economy is far more likely to generate the creation of new jobs and higher tax revenues than a low growth, high tax economy.

"Liz Truss has also pledged to clamp down on illegal immigration and to recruit more police officers and nurses and has already delivered on protecting local people from the nightmare of potential £6,000 a year energy bills driven up by Russia's illegal invasion of Ukraine."

On Friday, (October, 14) in a statement the PM said: “I'm absolutely determined to see through what I promised - to deliver a higher growth, more prosperous United Kingdom to see us through the storm we face."

The Northants Telegraph has contacted North Northants’ other MPs Tom Pursglove (Cons, Corby and East Northants) and Peter Bone (Cons, Wellingborough) for a comment.

