Peter Bone MP reselected for Wellingborough - and backs Liz Truss in leadership vote

Current MP for Wellingborough and Rushden Peter Bone has expressed his delight at being reselected as the Conservative Party candidate for the next General Election.

Executive members of the Wellingborough Conservative Association for the Wellingborough Parliamentary Constituency voted for Mr Bone to stand again.

Mr Bone promised to pursue policies including reducing taxes and scrapping the National Insurance increase to tackle the cost of living crisis – throwing his weight behind Conservative Party leadership candidate Liz Truss.

Peter Bone MP was chosen by the Wellingborough Conservative Association executive members

He said: “I’m endorsing Liz Truss to be the next leader of the Conservative Party. I’m voting for change. She’s got an agenda which is, in my view, more in line with what my constituents want.

"People want to see change. We need to see taxes down and scrap the rise in National Insurance. They want the Brexit opportunities and a tough line on Ukraine.”

Locally, Mr Bone says he will be concentrating on delivering projects including the yet-to-be-realised Isham bypass and the promised rebuild of Kettering General Hospital.

He said: “The Government is ploughing money into the area. We are campaigning hard on knife crime. Most of our GPs in this area are superb but there are a couple with specific problems.”

2013 - Residents of Isham with Peter Bone MP campaigning for the bypass

Mr Bone, 69, was unable to say when the next General Election would be but said he was ready.

He said: “We never stop campaigning. We’re always ready when a General Election comes round.