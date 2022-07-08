More disruption on cards for Corby, Kettering, Wellingborough train passengers as second rail union votes for strike

Train passengers at Corby, Kettering and Wellingborough face more disruption after a second rail union voted for industrial action.

Transport Salaried Staffs' Association members at East Midlands Railway backed action in a dispute over pay and job security.

The union, which represents 168managers, clerical and station staff and some depot staff, says it is now considering its next steps with workplace representatives.

Results revealed 63.6 percent of the 120 members who voted supported a walkout.

TSSA general secretary, Manuel Cortes, who has previously warned of a 'summer of discontent', said: “This is a great result for our union and comes hard on the heels of similar votes.

“The results demonstrate that our members are utterly determined to fight for their pay, jobs and conditions.

"They are right to do so amid the escalating Tory cost of living crisis and with a government hell bent on making swingeing cuts to our rail network.

“This is a strong outcome and it would be unwise for any rail company to ignore the feelings of our membership.

“Ministers should take note: Our union is balloting members across a dozen train companies and Network Rail.

"If they had any sense they would come to the table and sort this out, so we have a fair settlement for workers who were hailed as heroes in the pandemic."

The union claims its members include some of the rail industry’s lowest paid staff earning around £18,000.

Its members have already voted for action at London Northwestern Railway, which operates trains between Northampton, London and Birmingham.

East Midlands Railway was reduced to running a skeleton service between London and the Midlands as three days of strike action by the Rail, Maritime and Transport Union last month turned into a week of misery for passengers.

The RMT is due to hold talks with Network Rail and train operators on Monday (July 11) in a bid to halt another round of strikes.