Latest General Election 2024 news and results for Corby, Kettering, Wellingborough and Rushden

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

People are heading to the polls today (Thursday) to vote for their next MP.

The campaign trail has been well-trodden here in the north of the county and now it is time for the electorate to have their say.

All the parties will be hoping they’ve done enough to persuade residents they are the best choice for their constituency.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Northants Telegraph will have a full team of reporters at tonight’s count, taking place in Kettering.

Voters are heading to the polls today (Thursday)

Our live blog will be up and running by the time the polls close and we will be bringing you all the news, drama and gossip from the counting hall as the candidates nervously wait for a result.

Keep checking our website and our social media channels throughout the night and into tomorrow morning for the latest on this year’s General Election and all your local results.

If you are still unsure on who to vote for, here’s a run-down of all the candidates for each of our constituencies:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And if you’re planning on voting, don’t forget your photo ID.