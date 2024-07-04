Latest General Election 2024 news and results for Corby, Kettering, Wellingborough and Rushden
The campaign trail has been well-trodden here in the north of the county and now it is time for the electorate to have their say.
All the parties will be hoping they’ve done enough to persuade residents they are the best choice for their constituency.
The Northants Telegraph will have a full team of reporters at tonight’s count, taking place in Kettering.
Our live blog will be up and running by the time the polls close and we will be bringing you all the news, drama and gossip from the counting hall as the candidates nervously wait for a result.
Keep checking our website and our social media channels throughout the night and into tomorrow morning for the latest on this year’s General Election and all your local results.
If you are still unsure on who to vote for, here’s a run-down of all the candidates for each of our constituencies:
And if you’re planning on voting, don’t forget your photo ID.
Further information about the General Election, including finding your local polling station, is available on the North Northants Council website.
