FOURTEEN person HMO in Rothwell approved after council created 'unnecessary delays'

Westview, in Kettering Road, can now be converted into a fourteen person HMO. (Credit: Google)

Plans for a 14-person HMO in Rothwell have been approved by the planning inspectorate, after NNC failed to make a decision on the plans – and the taxpayer will have to foot the bill.

Plans to convert a Rothwell home into a 14-person house in multiple occupation (HMO) have been passed through at appeal. A planning inspector has also ruled that the Northamptonshire council created ‘unnecessary’ delays and should cover costs for the proceedings.

Under the application, Westview house, on the corner of Kettering Road, will be converted to provide seven en-suite bedrooms with up to two occupants in each. The applicant, Eckland Lodge Business Park Ltd, also intends to add a new two-storey building behind the existing house to make enough space for all of the proposed tenants.

The shared housing would have a communal kitchen and a basement recreation space. According to blueprints, there would be 12 on-site parking spaces next to the large property.

The HMO proposals went to North Northants Council’s (NNC) planning committee in March 2024. Members decided to defer their decision on the home conversion so they could visit the site and consider the plans thoroughly.

During the meeting, councillors were warned by legal advisors that if the application wasn’t determined, there was a risk that the applicant could launch a planning appeal against the council for non-determination. They were also informed that this could include a claim for an ‘award of costs’.

The planning inspectorate report says the site visit did not take place before an appeal was submitted. Addressing the highway safety and living condition concerns raised during the debate, the inspector ultimately ruled that proposed changes would not have a ‘harmful effect’ on future tenants or existing neighbours.

It explained: “While concerns have been raised with regard to the intensive use of the site and potential future noise and disturbance, I consider that overall, compared to the extant consent for an 11 person HMO, the proposed development would not be over intensive.

“Also, the proposed plans and evidence provided demonstrates that the internal layout of the HMO would provide sufficient internal space for its future occupants. Concerns raised by nearby local residents in regard to impact on their property values relates to purely private interests and so, is not a consideration I have given weight to.”

A decision notice was served in December stating that the appeal is allowed and planning permission has been granted. Parties in planning appeals normally meet their own expenses, however NNC has also been ordered to cover the costs of the proceedings.

Weighing up the appellant’s entitlement for reimbursement, the inspector wrote: “The delays caused by the Council were unnecessary and led to a subsequent appeal, which could have been avoided. On this basis, I conclude that unreasonable behaviour on behalf of the Council is demonstrated and as a result, the appellant has incurred wasted and unnecessary expense in preparing the appeal.”