Fourteen-person HMO plan for Victorian villa in Rothwell to go before council tonight

West View, in Kettering Road, is set to be converted into an HMO. Image: Google.

A plan for a 14-person house in multiple occupation in Rothwell is set to be recommended for approval at a meeting tonight (Wednesday, March 3).

Under the proposals, West View and its overgrown garden in Kettering Road would be converted to provide seven en-suite bedrooms with up to two occupants in each.

Officers have recommended that the plan be approved and members of the council’s planning committee will consider it at their meeting later.

The house was originally one of two built on either side of Gordon Street for cousins who owned factories in the town. John Thomas Butlin, who owned a shoe factory in Tresham Street, lived in West View and Walter lived in Gordon Villa, just across Gordon Street.

The new HMO would have a communal kitchen, plus a basement recreation space.

The blueprint also includes a proposal to demolish a separate rear building and construct a new two-storey house. There would also be 12 car parking spaces on site.

The plan has been put forward by a Market Harborough firm called Eckland Lodge Business Park Ltd owned by the Howes family.

Rothwell Town Council did not object, saying the site was in ‘dire need’ of renovation. But five neighbours did register objections with North Northants Council, saying that the new house at the read would overlook their properties.

There were also concerns about the number of residents, noise, and a lack of parking.

Neighbours also said that felling of mature trees at the front of the property had been ‘disastrous’.

A report by officers to the committee says: “The proposal would bring much needed living accommodation up to standard and provide a new dwelling. The proposed development would improve the building and preserve its integrity.

"There is anecdotal evidence that there is existing parking congestion within the area, however the applicant has provided sufficient parking space for the occupiers of the development within the site and.. it is considered that the proposal would not lead to further intensification of demand for on-street parking.”

As well as planning permission the scheme will also need to go through the HMO licensing procedure.

A similar application for a nine-person HMO was refused by Kettering Borough Council in 2020 because of concerns over parking. Another application for an eleven-bedroomed property was granted to a developer named Kevin Jones in 2021.