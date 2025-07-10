Public Statement from the Chairman of Thrapston Town Council

Illustration of the warehouses on Glebe Landplaceholder image
Re: North Northamptonshire Council Planning Committee Decision – Glebe Land Warehouses

As Chairman of Thrapston Town Council, I wish to express my deep disappointment and dismay at the decision made by the North Northamptonshire Council Planning Committee at the meeting held last night Wednesday 9th July 2025, to approve the planning application for the development of warehouses on the Glebe Land.

This decision is a blow to the local community, to the environment, and to the integrity of the Upper Nene Valley landscape. It flies in the face of the strong and consistent objections raised by residents, environmental groups, and the Town Council itself. We firmly believe this development is both inappropriate and unnecessary, particularly in a location so close to an internationally important Special Protection Area.

I would like to publicly thank STAUNCH for their tireless efforts, dedication, and continued leadership in protecting our local environment and opposing this application. Their work has been invaluable in raising awareness and bringing the community together in defence of our town’s heritage and future.

Thrapston Town Council will now take time to consider our next steps, and we will continue to work with residents and partners to ensure the best possible outcome for our community.

We remain committed to safeguarding Thrapston’s character, environment, and wellbeing – now and for generations to come.

Cllr Craig Wheeler

Chairman

Thrapston Town Council

