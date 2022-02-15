Council backs down over Kettering food bank's 'petty' parking ticket

A parking ticket which was put on a Kettering food bank's van while a volunteer unloaded items has been cancelled after a public outcry.

North Northamptonshire Council (NNC) faced criticism last year when a traffic warden penalised the Kettering Foodbank in Market Street, with the penalty charge notice (PCN) described as 'petty'.

A volunteer had pulled into a loading only bay at about 8.30am on December 9 to offload items for struggling families, leaving a note on the windscreen of the food bank's branded van just yards from their base.

The food bank was given a ticket yards from its base.

There was disbelief when the charity posted a picture showing their ticket on social media, with many businesses and individuals offering to pay the £70 charge.

But after the food bank appealed against the ticket NNC has now backed down, deciding to withdraw it as a 'gesture of goodwill'.

Charity trustee Jane Calcott said: "We are delighted.

"Lots of people had offered to pay it for us, but even so it's good that it's been cancelled."

A letter sent to them from North Northamptonshire Council, seen by the Northants Telegraph, said: "After carefully considering your appeal, as a gesture of goodwill I am pleased to inform you that on this occasion the notice has been withdrawn.

"I can confirm that a civil enforcement officer allows a discretionary observation period to ascertain whether loading or unloading is taking place and if no activity is observed at the vehicle during that time a PCN will be issued.

"I should take this opportunity to advise you that any further PCNs issued to your vehicle for the same contravention may not be withdrawn."