Kettering food bank given 'petty' parking ticket as volunteer unloaded items

A traffic warden slapped a parking ticket on a Kettering food bank's van - as a volunteer unloaded items to be given to families in need.

The Kettering Food Bank was left with the penalty charge this morning (Thursday) when their white van, with their logo on, was parked in Market Street.

Unable to park in a courtyard, a volunteer had pulled up about 20 yards from their Horse Market base at about 8.30am to briefly offload food for struggling families.

The food bank was given a ticket yards from its base.

But while they were going back and forth a parking ticket was put on the vehicle, despite the volunteer leaving a note in the window which read: "Please ask if I need to move van! Thanks."

Charity trustee Jane Calcott said she couldn't believe it when she heard of the incident.

She said: "We're here doing everything we can to help others, often here at silly hours trying to get things ready because we are so busy at the minute, and this is what happens.

"It's not the nicest Christmas present we could have had."

The note left on the van's window.

The volunteer had turned up this morning with several crates in the back of the van to move to the charity's base.

Many of the heavy crates had fruit and vegetables on and could not be carried all at once. Bays on that side of the street are marked 'loading only'.

Jane hopes North Northamptonshire Council will 'see sense' and rescind the parking ticket.

She said: "It's quite petty to be truthful."

Thankfully, kind-hearted business owners have said they will pay the fine for them if it comes to it.

Jane said money to pay it would have had to come out of the food bank's coffers otherwise.

People reacted with disbelief when the food bank posted a picture of their parking ticket on Facebook.

One said: "Shame on them, who the hell tickets a charity!"

Another said: "Christmas spirit at its finest!"

And former Kettering mayor, Cllr Keli Watts, said: "This makes me embarrassed to be a councillor. It’s a unitary issue sadly but I’ll do what I can."