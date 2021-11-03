Police confirm third fatal road crash in five days on Kettering roads

Crash investigators have confirmed at least one person died in Tuesday's collision

Police have confirmed a man died at the scene following a crash near Kettering on Tuesday (November 2).

Crash investigators issued an appeal for witnesses late last night following a fatal collision involving a black Range Rover on Kettering Road, Twywell, at approximately 3.40pm.

A spokesman said: "We are asking for witnesses, particularly anyone with dashcam footage which could help our investigations, to call our Drivewatch hotline on 0800 174615 using incident number 290 of November 2."

Emergency services closed the road between Twywell and Woodford for several hours following the smash.

Yesterday's crash was the third fatal collision on roads in and around Kettering in the space of five days.

A teenager died at the scene of a smash in Pytchley Lane on Friday night.

The 18-year-old, named locally as Charlie Owen, was was a front seat passenger in a Fiat Punto involved in a single-vehicle crash.

The driver of a Honda S2000 died after being seriously injured in a smash on the A43 between Corby and Kettering on Saturday.