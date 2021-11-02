Man dies after crash on A43 near Kettering

The road was closed for several hours

A man who was seriously injured after a crash on the A43 near Kettering at the weekend has since died, police have confirmed.

The victim was driving a blue Honda S2000 which was involved in the fatal accident at about 12.10pm on Saturday (October 30).

The Honda was heading north towards Corby along the A43 when, shortly after the junction for Weekley Wood Avenue, it left the carriageway, crossed the central reservation, and collided with a black Volkswagen Golf travelling in the opposite direction.

The Honda driver was taken to University Hospital Coventry with serious, life-threatening injuries and died there yesterday (November 1), a police spokesman said.

In the moments before the collision, the Honda was seen travelling with a blue Seat Leon.

A 27-year-old Corby man who was arrested in connection with the collision has been released under investigation as enquiries continue.