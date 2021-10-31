Corby man arrested after driver suffers life-threatening injuries in car crash on A43 near Kettering
Second driver taken to hospital with minor injuries - witnesses should contact police
A Corby man was arrested after another man suffered life-threatening injuries in a car crash on the A43 near Kettering yesterday (Saturday, October 30).
Shortly after the junction for Weekley Wood Avenue, a blue Honda S2000 heading north towards Corby crossed the central reservation and collided with a black Volkswagen Golf travelling in the opposite direction at around 12.10pm.
The man driving the Honda was taken to University Hospital Coventry with serious, life-threatening injuries and the Volkswagen driver was treated for minor injuries at Kettering General Hospital.
A 27-year-old man was arrested in connection with the collision has been released under investigation as enquiries continue.
In the moments before the collision, the Honda was seen travelling with a blue Seat Leon.
Anyone who saw the collision, who has information about it or relevant dash-cam footage, is asked to call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615 and quote occurrence number 227 of October 30.