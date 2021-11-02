Police close road near Kettering villages after collision

A road linking two villages near Kettering has been shut after a collision, and police officers have asked people to avoid the area.

Northants Police has advised that the road between Twywell and Thrapston Road, Woodford may be closed for several hours.

A tweet from Northants Police said: "We're currently at the scene of a collision on Kettering Road, near Twywell, with the road closed between the village and the junction with Thrapston Road, leading to Woodford.

Police file picture