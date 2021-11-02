Police close road near Kettering villages after collision
The road is expected to be closed for some time
Tuesday, 2nd November 2021, 5:44 pm
A road linking two villages near Kettering has been shut after a collision, and police officers have asked people to avoid the area.
Northants Police has advised that the road between Twywell and Thrapston Road, Woodford may be closed for several hours.
A tweet from Northants Police said: "We're currently at the scene of a collision on Kettering Road, near Twywell, with the road closed between the village and the junction with Thrapston Road, leading to Woodford.
"Please avoid the area as the closure is expected to remain well into the evening."