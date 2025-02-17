Wicksteed Park train 'disappears' as Britain's Got Talent magicians Jay & Joss bring show to Kettering attraction

Award-winning magicians Jay & Joss, who wowed Simon Cowell and the Britain's Got Talent judges by predicting the future, have performed their biggest trick yet and made a real-life train disappear.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jay & Joss – Jamie Docherty and Lewis Joss wowed the crowd with their wedding themed routine where they visited the future in the last series of BGT.

The magic trick, involved all the judges Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and Bruno Tonioli and left them all shocked as their predictions of the future date and venue for Jay and Joss’ wedding proved to be true.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jay and Joss are performing four of their Imagination shows at Wicksteed Park, Kettering, on Monday and Tuesday and are due to announce a string of theatre shows across the UK.

Jay & Joss with Merlin at the Wicksteed Park Railway in Wicksteed Park /Jay & Joss

To mark the latest shows at Wicksteed Park, which is the oldest theme park on the UK mainland, they made the park’s train – Merlin – disappear.

The train, which carries visitors around the 104-year-old park, can be seen on the track outside its station before a one-take video shows it vanish before the eyes of park staff and visitors.

Wicksteed railway was opened at Whitsun in 1931 and carries more than 200,000 passengers a year around the park. Merlin has been at the park for almost 15 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Northamptonshire magicians Jay & Joss/Steve Thewis

The Britain’s Got Talent stars have performed at hundreds of events worldwide and with more than 10 years of performing experience.

Jay and Joss: Imagination will be at Wicksteed Park for four shows today (Monday, February 17) and Tuesday, February 18 (11am and 3pm).

The park, which is free to enter and is owned by a charity, has become known as the home of children’s play. It was opened in 1921 by Charles Wicksteed, the creator of swings and slides as we know them today, who had a vision to inspire and encourage play as part of families' health and wellbeing.

A fundraising campaign has been launched to try and secure the long-term future of Wicksteed Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The park’s owner, The Wicksteed Charitable Trust, has said that the park could cease to exist in its current form and with free access unless the need for vital additional funding is met.

The ‘Love Wicksteed’ campaign has been aided by The National Lottery Heritage Fund, with a grant of £250,000 to help the Trust set up a full-time fundraising team and strategy.

Jay & Joss:Imagination takes their act to new heights with a blend of magical projections, futuristic lasers, and dangerous feats – from deadly spikes and blades to fire.

For more information about Wicksteed Park please click here https://wicksteedpark.org/.