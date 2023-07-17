News you can trust since 1897
Wicksteed Park shortlisted for three top gongs at UK Theme Park Awards

Their iconic water chute was crowned the UK’s best historic ride last year
By Sam Wildman
Published 17th Jul 2023, 17:55 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th Jul 2023, 17:55 BST

Wicksteed Park will go up against the likes of Legoland and Thorpe Park after being shortlisted for top industry gongs.

The Kettering attraction is in the running in three categories at this year’s UK Theme Park Awards, with members of the public set to vote for their favourites.

Its 25m-tall garden wheel ride – which opened in May – has been nominated for the best new ride and the park is also in with a chance of being named the UK’s best theme park with animals.

Wicksteed Park's garden wheelWicksteed Park's garden wheel
Wicksteed Park's garden wheel
And its iconic water chute, which was crowned as the UK’s best historic ride in 2022, has this year been nominated for the best water ride.

Carly Redington, Wicksteed Park’s head of sales and marketing, said: “We’re delighted to have been nominated in three different categories and it’s obviously particularly exciting to be shortlisted with the garden wheel for the best new ride.

“We are up against some stiff competition with the likes of Legoland Windsor and Thorpe Park but it’s great to get recognition for our ongoing investment programme in the park alongside one of our heritage rides.”

Now in its fourth year, the awards give the British public the chance to vote for their favourite theme parks in national awards recognising the best new rides and attractions, shows and events. Voting will open on July 22 at ukthemeparkawards.com.

The iconic water chuteThe iconic water chute
The iconic water chute

More than 25,000 nominations were received, with a total of 35 theme parks nominated for awards in 2023.

