Wicksteed Park Ferris wheel finally opens to Kettering visitors despite 'teething' problems

Wicksteed Park’s latest, and tallest, ride has been unveiled not just once, but twice, at two opening ceremonies for the venue’s new Ferris wheel.

Mayor of Kettering Cllr Emily Fedorowycz cut the ribbon to launch the 25-metre-tall Garden Wheel alongside Wicksteed Charitable Trust chairman Oliver WIcksteed.

Park mascot Wicky Bear was on hand to greet the first paying riders on Saturday (May 27) as scores of visitors queued for space in the 18 gondolas.

Oliver WIcksteed, chairman of Wicksteed Charitable Trust, Wicky Bear and Mayor of Kettering Cllr Emily Fedorowycz

Opening of the Ferris wheel had been delayed by six months after the structure required major refurbishment and re-engineering.

Sam Towers, Wicksteed Park operations manager, said: “We are really excited our 25m-high Garden Wheel is finally open. We have been waiting for this for a really, really long time. We are looking forward to lots of people coming here. It gives a fantastic view of the park that you’ll have never seen before.”

Cutting the ribbon, Kettering mayor Cllr Emily Fedorowycz said: “I’ve lived in Kettering all my life and I’ve absolutely loved Wicksteed Park for all of it. Being up there while the sun was setting was surprisingly touching, seeing our town through a whole new perspective.”

Offering ‘stunning’ views across the park, visitors can use their ride wristband or pay for a £3 single ride ticket – and at maximum capacity can hold 72 riders.

The Garden Wheel at Wicksteed Park

Wicksteed Park has admitted that there had been some ‘teething problems’ with the Ferris wheel. It stopped working on Saturday afternoon with one rider on the attraction at the time saying everyone had remained ‘calm’ during the stoppage.

The Garden Wheel is the fourth and largest Ferris wheel in Wicksteed Park’s history and is located at the main entrance. The first Ferris wheel was installed in 1938.

Oliver Wicksteed said: “We are delighted to see the park in such good condition. We invite everyone to enjoy our latest ride.”

It is hoped the Ferris wheel will provide an ‘iconic viewpoint’ to enjoy everything from fireworks displays to Christmas activities and create a ‘unique experience’ for wedding couples and their reception guests.

Queues formed as visitors were eager to be some of the first riders on the new Ferris wheel

Entry to the park is free but parking fees apply. Day wrist bands are available at £22 for unlimited access to all rides and attractions (except Wicky’s Play Factory).