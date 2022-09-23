Wicksteed Park's iconic water chute voted UK's best historic ride
They took gold at an event yesterday
It’s official – Wicksteed Park’s water chute has been voted as the nation’s best historic ride.
The iconic Kettering park attraction, which was first built in 1926 and is believed to be the oldest UK ride of its kind, took gold at the 2022 UK Theme Park Awards.
The national award was decided by a public vote with Wicksteed’s water chute taking top spot ahead of the ghost train at Blackpool Pleasure Beach (silver) and the snails at Joyland in Great Yarmouth (bronze).
Most Popular
In 2016 the ride was protected by Historic England by being made Grade II Listed. Over the years thousands of families have enjoyed it by rolling down the track and into the lake in a wooden boat.
Megan Wright, Wicksteed Park’s head of sales and marketing, said: “We are both delighted and proud that the water chute has been voted the best historic ride in the UK.
“It is a truly unique ride and, even after all this time, is still one of the most popular attractions at the park.
“We can’t thank everyone who voted for us enough for their support.”
Winners in 22 different categories were announced during an event at Drayton Manor theme park in Staffordshire yesterday (Thursday).
In advance of the public vote a shortlist was compiled from more than 36,000 public nominations and with the help of a panel of expert judges including Paul Kelly (chief executive of the British Association of Leisure Parks, Piers and Attractions) and Andy Hine MBE (chairman of the Roller Coaster Club of Great Britain).