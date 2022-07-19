Is Wicksteed Park's water chute nation's best historic ride?

Wicksteed Park bosses are hoping their iconic water chute ride will make a splash at a national awards ceremony.

The attraction – the oldest of its kind in the UK having opened in 1926 – is in the running to be named ‘best historic ride’ at the 2022 UK Theme Park Awards.

It was built by the park’s founder Charles Wicksteed and was a forerunner to many of the rides which are now popular at well-known theme parks across the world.

Wicksteed Park's water chute

The historic ride is still one of the park’s most visited attractions, with thousands of families rolling down the track and into the lake in a wooden boat.

In 2016 the water chute was protected by Historic England by being made Grade II Listed.

Winners at the awards ceremony will be decided by the public, with Wicksteed Park visitors being urged to cast their vote by going to www.ukthemeparkawards.com from Friday, July 22.

Voting will close on Friday, September 2. Winners will be announced at an awards event at Drayton Manor theme park in Staffordshire on Thursday, September 22.

Rachel James, Wicksteed Park’s head of sales and marketing, said: “We are delighted that the water chute has been nominated for this prestigious national award.

“It is a truly unique ride and, even after all this time, is still one of the most popular attractions at the park.