Wicksteed ball celebration to mark 101 years of Kettering park

A grand ball to celebrate the centenary of Wicksteed Park is to go-ahead 12 months later than planned, after organisers vowed it would not become a victim of Covid lockdown.

Originally due to be held last year, the 1920s-inspired event will form part of delayed celebrations to mark 100 years since the park was founded by Charles Wicksteed, in 1921.

The ball will be hosted in the park’s Edwardian pavilion ballroom on Saturday, September 10, with food, drink and entertainment to celebrate the ‘Roaring 20s’ – an era of glamour and decadence.

The ball will mark Wicksteed Park's centenary in 2021

Rachel James, Wicksteed Park’s head of sales and marketing, said: “Charles Wicksteed fulfilled his dream of creating a free to enter public park, encouraging families to enjoy a healthy, active lifestyle and if he was alive today he would have been determined to overcome the difficulties created by Covid.

“We wanted to mark the centenary of the park with a not-to-be-missed grand ball and, despite having to postpone it due to Covid, we were committed to ensuring it would still go-ahead, even if it is a year late.

“The pavilion is a superb and elegant setting for what we believe will be an amazing event and a fitting tribute to Charles Wicksteed and the centenary of the wonderful park he created.”

People attending the evening of celebration will be able to enjoy 1920s cocktails, followed by a three-course meal created for the event.

The Edwardian pavilion at Wicksteed Park.

Guests can dance the night away to a band, alongside professional ‘flapper’ dancers, .

For further information and to book tickets priced at £49.50 per person, go to https://wicksteedpark.org/product/1920s-centenary-ball .