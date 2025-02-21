Wellingborough town centre health check - we visited the town centre to see how it's faring in 2025

Following on from our 2024 assessment of the state of Wellingborough town centre, we took to the streets to see how much it’s changed, what worthwhile offerings remain, and what the future holds for the town.

It’s no secret that town centres across the UK have struggled to find their footing in recent years, and as such are struggling to maintain the same footfall as decades past. Wellingborough, like its north Northamptonshire counterparts in Corby, Kettering, and Rushden, has been affected by such changes, so we took to the street to see just how much the town centre has to offer.

In 2024, we discovered that the volume of vacant units was higher than other local towns, and several more closures over the last 12 months have taken their toll.

There’s no escaping that there are plenty of vacant units in Wellingborough town centre, many of which have been without an occupier for a number of months, or years. For some, it feels like they have unfortunately blended in with the scenery, but seeing prominent units empty, such as 24 Silver Street, once Temple and before that The Litten Tree before becoming the very short-lived La Luna and the Blue Room, is disappointing. Add to that the closure (but planned reopening on February 28) of Play at the Palace and the relocation of Button Boutique to inside Old and Quirky Antiques meaning it remains unoccupied.

Wellingborough town centre, as it looks in February 2025

With regards to shop openings and closures, the future looks unstable as Warwicks is set to leave its spot in the High Street – which it has held since 1868 – unless a buyer can be found. The British Heart Foundation shop quit Market Street after 16 years, and locally-owned doughnut shop, Butterwick, suffered its first closure in Wellingborough last month.

Wellingborough town centre’s offerings feel thin compared to years, and decades past.

That’s not to say Wellingborough has nothing to offer, however. For as long as I can remember, Irvins House Of Flavour has been renowned for its range of tea and coffee options, and Wellingborough Trains and Models Shop feels cosy and nostalgic in all the best ways. Cambridge Street still has worthwhile food options such as Casa Picante and Zara that will keep me coming back.

Irvins House of Flavour has long held a high reputation for its specialist tea and coffee offerings

Wellingborough’s sense of community is still high, which is where the town has always shone. With events like Party in the Park, the Waendel Walk, and the Christmas Lights, as well as organisations like Made With Many and the Wellingborough African Caribbean Association (WACA) Wellingborough comes together when it matters most.

Unlike Rushden, which has an out-of-town shopping complex full of recognisable brands, Wellingborough has a small shopping spot that champions local businesses. Nene Court, a mile away from the town centre, is where you’ll find a lot of the town’s true gems, and is well worth a visit.

Food for Thought’s zero waste refill store is a unique way to shop with its emphasis on organic and locally produced goods, Dam Good Dough rivals any doughnut you can find in Northamptonshire, and The Garden Deli has long been a go-to spot for light lunches, and quick bites.

There’s a lot to like about Wellingborough in 2025, but its best hits will likely be found when searching slightly further afield than the town centre.