Wellingborough drug dealer who escaped Derbyshire prison captured on the A45 in Northamptonshire

By William Carter
Published 28th Apr 2025, 16:01 BST
Updated 28th Apr 2025, 16:37 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
James McFarlane, who has been serving sentence for possession of a double-barreled shotgun, has been captured by police after escaping from HMP Sudbury.

McFarlane, 46, alongside Jamie Insull absconded from the Derbyshire prison on the morning of April 23, and Derbyshire Constabulary confirmed today (April 28) confirmed the pair had been captured.

A Northants police spokesman said: “A 46-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of escaping from lawful custody, between 10pm and 10.20pm yesterday (Sunday, April 27), on the A45 Nene Valley Way, near Earls Barton.

"He remains in police custody currently.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
James McFarlane and Jamie Insull have been found by policeJames McFarlane and Jamie Insull have been found by police
James McFarlane and Jamie Insull have been found by police

James McFarlane, of Sassoon Mews on Wellingborough’s Queensway estate and also with links to Kettering, admitted possession of a double-barreled shotgun and 14 knuckledusters in March 2024 as well as being charged with possession of cocaine and cannabis with intent to supply at Northampton Crown Court in October 2024. For this, he was handed two years and one month.

Jamie Insull, also captured, was sentenced to three years and two months for assault by beating at Exeter Crown Court in February 2024.

Related topics:DerbyshireNorthamptonshireA45WellingboroughDerbyshire Constabulary

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1897
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice