Wellingborough drug dealer serving sentence for possession of a double-barreled shotgun on the run from prison

A pair of prisoners are on the run after absconding from prison yesterday morning (April 23).

McFarlane, of Sassoon Mews on Wellingborough’s Queensway estate, is serving two years and one month, and has links to Wellingborough and Kettering.

He admitted possession of a double-barreled shotgun and 14 knuckledusters in March 2024 as well as being charged with possession of cocaine and cannabis with intent to supply and was jailed in October.

A Derbyshire Police spokesman said: “We are appealing for information after two prisoners absconded from HMP Sudbury.

James McFarlane (left) has links to Wellingborough and Kettering

“Jamie Insull and James McFarlane left the prison at about 10.10am on Wednesday 23 April.

“They are believed to have taken a Diamond Bus towards Uttoxeter and Burton.

"Members of the public are asked not to approach either of them.”

Also on the run, Janie Insull, was sentenced to three years and two months for assault by beating at Exeter Crown Court in February 2024.

McFarlane is described by police as a white man, about 6ft tall, with a slim build, grey hair, clean shaven and blue eyes. He has a scar on his left arm and a tattoo on his back that says ‘Baby James’.

The 46-year-old was convicted of possessing an offensive weapon in a private place, having a firearm without a certificate and possession with intent to supply cannabis and cocaine at Northampton Crown Court in October 2024.

He was last seen wearing a blue sweater with a light blue t-shirt underneath, with dark blue jeans and black trainers.

Those who may have any information as to their whereabouts are asked to contact Derbyshire police, quoting incident number 292 of 23/04/2025.