A family-run confectionery shop is inviting customers to join them as they celebrate what has proved to be a very sweet first year for them.

They are a small family confectionery and home business, which started out in their shed before moving to the kitchen and then to their first warehouse.

Twelve months on, they are hoping customers will join them as they mark their first birthday in style with a fun day this weekend.

The Melting Shack is holding a fun day this weekend to mark its first birthday at Nene Court, Wellingborough

Kirsten from The Melting Shack told the Northants Telegraph said: "We will be hosting our one-year shop anniversary on Saturday (October 18) – call it a fun day if you'd like!

“We'll have lots happening from free face painting and character meet and greet with Stitch and Bluey.”

There will be discounts on all sweets in store as well as free items throughout the day and the first 15 customers to arrive for 10am will receive a full free goodie bag in store filled with many different sweet treats.

And Kirsten added: “We will also be serving our hot freshly made waffles all day including our ice cream.”

The Melting Shack sells various items including confectionery, snacks, drinks and pick n mix including traditional sweets as well as wax melts and bath smellies.

The fun day will be taking place at The Melting Shack in Nene Court, Wellingborough, on Saturday (October 18) from 10am to 4pm.

For more information about the shop, visit their website or check them out on social media, including on TikTok where they have more than 187,000 followers.