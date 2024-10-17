New confectionery shop The Melting Shack opening in Wellingborough this weekend

By Stephanie Weaver
Published 17th Oct 2024, 16:02 BST
Updated 17th Oct 2024, 16:10 BST
Shoppers with a sweet tooth will want to check out this new confectionery shop opening in Wellingborough.

After recently moving from Milton Keynes, The Melting Shack is having a grand opening for its new premises at Nene Court just off The Embankment on Saturday (October 19).

They are a small family confectionery and home business, which started out in their shed before moving to the kitchen and now to their very first warehouse.

Kirsten from The Melting Shack told the Northants Telegraph: “We will have lots of different items available in our new shop – confectionery, snacks, drinks, pick n mix including traditional sweets, freeze dried candy, bath bombs and personalised bamboo glass cups so a great variety.”

The Melting Shack is opening at Nene Court in Wellingborough on SaturdayThe Melting Shack is opening at Nene Court in Wellingborough on Saturday
The new store will be opening at 10am on Saturday at Nene Court where it will be joining an already impressive line-up of independent shops, cafes and businesses.

Kirsten added: "We chose Nene Court as our prime location due to the nature of the area, it’s filled with small local businesses and it’s a great asset to Wellingborough, having such a great support network for us small businesses.

"Our shop is filled with brightness and colour – as you can tell from our photos, our branding is super duper bright and eye catching.

"We want to bring a fun, cheerful environment when you walk through our doors alongside filling those sweet tooth addicts.”

Anyone who wants to check out the new shop can visit between 10am and 4pm on Saturday or check them out on social media, including on TikTok where they have nearly 200,000 followers.

