The Melting Shack opened at Nene Court, just off Wellingborough’s Embankment last month.

They are a small family confectionery and home business, which started out in their shed before moving to the kitchen and now to their first warehouse.

And it’s been a great start so far in their new premises.

Following the official opening, Kirsten from The Melting Shack told the Northants Telegraph: “We were so overwhelmed with how busy we have been since opening. I really wasn’t expecting it.”

The Melting Shack sells various items including confectionery, snacks, drinks, pick n mix including traditional sweets, freeze dried candy and bath bombs.

The store’s opening hours are 10am to 4pm Tuesday to Saturday.

Keep scrolling to see more pictures from the new shop.

1 . Sweet times for new Wellingborough shop The Melting Shack opened in Wellingborough last month Photo: The Melting Shack Photo Sales

2 . Sweet times for new Wellingborough shop These look good! Photo: The Melting Shack Photo Sales

3 . Sweet times for new Wellingborough shop The Melting Shack has opened at Nene Court in Wellingborough Photo: The Melting Shack Photo Sales