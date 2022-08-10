Wellingborough civic award honours Chester House heritage renovation

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Members of a Wellingborough group dedicated to the preservation, restoration and re-use of historic buildings in the area have presented a new, but ancient, Northamptonshire attraction their top award.

Wellingborough Civic Society gathered at Chester House Estate to hand over the 2021-2022 Civic Award for quality regeneration and development.

The slate plaque will be displayed at the £15 million nationally-significant heritage site – one of the few places in the country that can demonstrate more than 10,000 years of human activity on the same site.

Wellingborough Civic Society members present the award to Cllr Helen Howell

Bonnie Killingback, Wellingborough Civic Society committee member, said: “I would like to congratulate Chester House Estate on being one of our two winners of our Civic Society Award for 2021-22.

“This award is bestowed for a building, new, restored or given a new lease of life, which incorporates either architectural integrity or is a community project of benefit to local businesses and the town. Chester House fulfils both criteria and was voted a winner at our AGM.

"In recognition of this achievement, we are delighted to present this plaque to this wonderful place. Congratulations on a fabulous achievement.”

Based around a Grade II-listed 17th century farmhouse overlooking the River Nene between Wellingborough and Rushden, the fields surrounding Chester Farm also contain the remains of a walled Roman town.

Bonnie Killingback, Wellingborough Civic Society presents the Civic Society Award to Jack Pishhorn (Chester House Estate Business Manager) and Cllr Helen Howell, deputy leader of the council and executive member for sport, leisure, culture and tourism

In July, The Princess Royal gave the North Northants Council-owned attraction her seal of approval when she officially declared the heritage destination open.

Cllr Helen Howell, deputy leader of the council and executive member for sport, leisure, culture and tourism accepted the plaque.

She said: “This is a huge honour. So much effort has been put into Chester House Estate, this is recognition for all the team. This is a wonderful attraction.

"I would like to thank Wellingborough Civic Society.”

The free-to-enter estate offers an artisan farmyard shopping courtyard, outdoor play area, interpretation space, farmhouse café, pizza restaurant, cider shop, learning centre, archaeological archiving centre, bed and breakfast accommodation, and a wedding and events venue.

Wellingborough Civic Society formed in 1972 as a response to the proposed demolition of town centre cinema - The Lyric in Midland Road.