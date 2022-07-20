Princess Royal seal of approval for Northamptonshire's Chester House Estate

In an impromptu speech The Princes Royal said: “It seems only fair to offer my congratulations to everybody who has been involved in getting Chester House to this stage. In 10,000 years this is just another event in the extraordinary history of this patch of England. It is rare to find that focus of attention that encompasses quite so many years and I hope you feel satisfaction because you’re preserving it, you’re still learning from it. It won’t necessarily take another 10,000 years to work out what was here before but I hope it will still be here in 10,000 years time, in which case we are literally just a tiny blip in that history, but it’s one you can all be very proud of. Thank you for all your efforts.”