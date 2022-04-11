Wellingborough Civic Society - 50 years and still going strong

Members of a Wellingborough group dedicated to the preservation, restoration and re-use of historic buildings in the town have marked its half century.

Wellingborough Civic Society (WCS) formed in 1972 as a response to the proposed demolition of town centre cinema - The Lyric in Midland Road.

During the early years of the group, they successfully prevented the grade II-listed railway station building from being torn down and defeated the proposal of the Wellingborough inner relief road.

Members of Wellingborough Civic Society celebrate the group's 50th anniversary

Andrew Powles, chairman of Wellingborough Civic Society, said: “It’s been great to reflect on the past 50 years but going forward WCS will be focusing especially on ‘pride of place’ and helping people to feel proud of where they live and work.

"I look around in horror at the dilapidated state of many buildings within the town - surely we can do much better.”

Current projects include protecting The Wellingborough Roundhouse and actively opposing housing development on Jackson’s Lane car park.

An exhibition highlighting the society’s last 50 years takes place at Wellingborough Museum until the end of April.

The Lyric in Midland Road, Wellingborough is demolished in 1975 - it was on the site of the Swansgate Centre

A celebration marking the five decades of the society was held at the museum with WCS president David Saint highlighting the group’s achievements - ending with a coffee and birthday cake.

In May, WCS will award its 2022 Civic Award for quality regeneration and development. Previous winners including the Little R’Ale House pub and Glamis Hall.