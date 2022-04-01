Wellingborough charity We Mind & Kelly Matters gets NHS funding for bereavement support services

A county charity set up in memory of a Wellingborough woman, who took her own life, has been awarded funding to help support adults and young people bereaved by suicide.

We Mind & Kelly Matters (WM&KM) has been awarded NHS funding from the Mental Health Northants Collaboration (MHNC) to deliver a range of therapeutic support services.Kelly Hewitt died in December 2018, and the charity founded in her memory already provides an online emotional support chat service every night, free mental health counselling and bespoke mental health, self-harm and suicide awareness training.

Sherry Adams, WM&KM chief executive, said: “WM&KM offers immediate support for adults and young people worried about their mental health, as well as people whose lives have been touched by suicide, and those sadly bereaved.

Kelly Hewitt

“The additional funding from the NHS is in place for an initial 18 months, which will allow us to widen our collaboration with other agencies to support anyone bereaved by suicide or suspected suicide. Our services will include practical and emotional support, one-to-one counselling, family counselling, peer-led group work, and education around suicide bereavement."

WM&KM will work in collaboration with the NHS, SoBS - a UK suicide bereavement charity - and MHNC.

Ms Adams said: “We are now able to extend the number of support groups from one a month to one a week, across towns throughout Northamptonshire. Effective and compassionate support can help people grieve. We know first-hand how complex suicide grief is. There is no single or right way to respond to suicide, which is why this project and the support within is client-led, by those with the lived experience.

“Managing the impact, not only for those closest but also in our communities can reduce the risk of further deaths by suicide. For every death by suicide, it is estimated around 135 people are impacted, so it is vitally important everyone feels supported.”

Northamptonshire Support after Suicide

Northamptonshire’s Support after Suicide website, the one stop hub for all resources and project information will be launched shortly.

We Mind & Kelly Matters is looking for new team members and counsellors to join the charity, as well as volunteers.

To find out more about the charity or for support, visit www.wemindandkellymatters.org.uk or email [email protected]