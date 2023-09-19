Wellbeing Bus service for elderly and vulnerable passengers to extend trial period in Rushden and Higham until March 2024
The Wellbeing Bus (also known as the Wellibus) will continue to serve residents of Rushden and Higham Ferrers until spring 2024.
After a Rushden Town Council meeting on September 12 where representatives of Shire Community Services presented the case to continue the service in the town, the decision was made to extend the service’s trial period a further six months.
A spokesman for Rushden Town Council said: “The Wellbeing Bus provides a safe and reliable transportation option, with trained drivers who prioritise passenger comfort and assistance.
“Councillors were encouraged by the level of use of the Rushden and Higham Ferrers Wellbeing Bus by local residents during it’s trial period.
“However, further membership growth is essential to ensure the service continues and becomes viable, and a six month extension of funding has been agreed to help secure this.”
The decision was initially made to bring the Wellbeing Bus to Rushden and Higham in March, being jointly funded by each town’s respective council.
A spokesman for Higham Ferrers Town Council added: “The service is steadily growing in use and the council recognised, when considering the continuation of the service to March 31 2024, its vital role to those that have no other means of practical travel between the towns for shopping, exercise classes, visiting friends or attending health appointments.
"Those using the minibus can get out and about on a convenient and regular basis; with new friendships made at the same time.
”The council values the importance of being able to connect people, communities and the towns, and the Wellbeing Bus is key to helping achieve this.”
The Rushden and Higham Ferrers route for the Wellbeing Bus helped improve transport between the two after Expresslines withdrew its Rushden-to-Higham Ferrers route last year.
Facing an uncertain future at the beginning of 2023, Shire Community Services and the Wellbeing Bus looked to the local community to help keep it afloat.
It’s a viable way for elderly and vulnerable people to get around the county, and offers regular excursions and days out as well as consistent transport to town centre services.
When one of our reporters took a trip using the service in January, a passenger insisted that ‘we would be lost without it.’