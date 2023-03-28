Shire Community Services’ Wellibus is set to trial a new route that extends from Rushden to Higham Ferrers.

It has been an essential method of travel for locals in the Wellingborough area for years, and is now branching out.

Costing £15 for the six-month trial, people are being given the opportunity to sign up for door-to-door transportation to local shops, attractions and services, allowing vulnerable people to stay connected to the things they care about.

The Wellibus is relied on by plenty of people in the Wellingborough area

Cllr Jon Ekins, managing director of Shire Community Services and mayor of Wellingborough, said: “It gets people out who normally wouldn’t be able to get out.

“Some public transport is no longer in existence, and taxis are so expensive for them to use on a regular basis.”

The venture is jointly funded by Higham Ferrers and Rushden Town Councils, and will look to improve transport between the areas after Expresslines withdrew its Rushden-to-Higham Ferrers route last year.

The demand-led service allows passengers to book up to five days in advance or up to midday on the day before travelling.

The Wellingborough Rotary Club president Brian Evans recently dropped into Shire Community Services to donate £1000 to help keep the Wellibus on the road. From left to right: Susan Graham – Office Manager, Jon Ekins – Managing Director, Brian Evans – President of The Rotary Club of Wellingborough Hatton, Rachael Underwood - Transport Coordinator & Marketing Manager.

Cllr Ekins expressed that it is unclear as to how many passengers it will need to justify being extended past its initial six-month trial. He said: “We don’t know until we do it.”

Speaking on the funding from Higham Ferrers and Rushden Town Councils, he added: “Without that help and support it wouldn’t have been viable for us to do it.”

The Wellibus, which receives funding from local councils and the NHS, began a fundraiser in 2022 to help keep the service going amid the stark increase in costs to stay on the road. It has since raised over £2,000 on GoFundMe.

Brian Evans, current president of The Rotary Club of Wellingborough Hatton, also visited Shire Community Services’ office in Wellingborough town centre on March 7, handing over a cheque for £1,000.

Shire Community Services operates the Wellibus as well as a medical car to assist people with reduced mobility and help them get to the care they need.

