Rushden and Higham Ferrers bus service at risk unless new operator found

A bus service for Rushden and Higham Ferrers is set to be withdrawn unless a new operator can be found.

Rushden and Higham Ferrers town councils have been told that Expresslines will stop running its Rushden and Higham Link bus service later this month.

A joint statement says: “We have recently been advised by Northamptonshire Highways that unfortunately, Expresslines will be withdrawing their Rushden and Higham Link bus service as of Saturday 24th September.

"We are hoping for the service to be reinstated and that a contract will be going out for tender to ascertain if another bus operator would be prepared to take the service over.

"However, there will be no running service as of the 24th September onwards, until an alternative operator is found.

"Rushden and Higham Ferrers Town Councils have both financially supported this service for a number of years and are both very keen to find a solution to the current situation.

"We apologize for any inconvenience and will of course keep you informed of any further developments.”

The Northants Telegraph contacted Expresslines for a comment, with the Bedford-based company saying: “Expresslines has ran this service for several years.

"The decision to terminate the services was not a light decision, in fact it was a very emotional decision.

"This service has always made very little profit and since the increase in fuel costs, staff wages and general inflation the service has been ran at a significant loss.

"The service has not been financially viable for a while now.

"We are set to meet with Rushden and Higham Town hall representatives to discuss this further and see if there are any alternatives.”

A spokesman for North Northants Council told this newspaper that ‘keeping communities connected in North Northants is a priority for the council.’

And the spokesman added: “We have been made aware that Expresslines will be withdrawing from the route in Rushden and Higham Ferrers; a service subsidised by the town councils.