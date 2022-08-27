Rural north Northamptonshire bus services set to be saved

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The bus service should commence from Monday, September 5

After weeks of speculation North Northamptonshire Council (NNC) has awarded a new contract for two rural bus services.

Following a tendering process, the council has selected Stagecoach to operate the routes that run between Kettering – Geddington – Corby and also Corby – Thrapston.

Whippet, the current operator of the routes, announced on August 1 that due to funding issues the Huntington - Corby X3 and also the Corby - Kettering 8 service were no longer viable.

It caused uncertainty among some of north Northamptonshire’s rural communities who were under threat of having no bus service, with fears that some villagers would be stranded.

Little Stanion, Stanion, Brigstock and Geddington would all have been affected.

Cllr John Padwick, of Geddington Parish Council, who had previously voiced his concerns about the cancellation of the services, said: “I’m delighted, I’m very very pleased.

“We’ve got a way for our most vulnerable people, people most in need, young people, old people, people with disabilities, and other people, they’ve now got access to public transport which is great, I’m really pleased about that.

“The main thing is, we’ve actually achieved a success which is great for our villages and our communities.

“I do think it’s due very much to the fact that parish councils were alerted to it, worked together and worked with our unitary councillors to press the executive to come up with an answer and they have.

“It’s a good result for the people.”

The Stagecoach bus service should commence from Monday, September 5.

Cllr Graham Lawman, NNC’s executive member for highways, travel and assets, said: “Keeping communities connected is a priority for the council and I’m delighted that we’ve been able to step in and appoint a new contractor to run the routes.”

Cllr Jason Smithers, leader of the council, said: “Bus services provide such a vital role in providing an alternative to car travel particularly in our rural communities and I’m pleased that the council has been able to find a solution in providing continuity of service.”