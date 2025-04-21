Waendel Walk 2025 - everything you need to know as annual Wellingborough walk returns next month

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The 44th Waendel Walk weekend will begin on Friday, May 9, with walkers coming from all over to take on one of its many routes around the Northamptonshire countryside.

The Waendel Walk has become a major part of Wellingborough’s annual calendar of events, and has evolved significantly over the years.

This year will look to build on the success of the 2024 event by offering a range of routes that travel through the likes of Wellingborough, Irchester, Farndish, Wollaston, Grendon, Earls Barton, Great Doddington and Wilby.

The annual event is run by the town council, having taken on the responsibility since 2023, and is supported by the Waendel Walk Working Group.

A Wellingborough Town Council spokesman said: “The Waendel Walk track and field routes encompass the natural beauty of north Northamptonshire countryside and the Nene Valley.

“Along the walks you’ll visit country parks, quaint villages and use the new bridge to access Chester House Estate.”

There will be entertainment in the Castle Theatre grounds from the opening ceremony at midday on May 9 through to 6pm.

Routes and timings

Walkers will have a range of routes to choose from, all beginning at The Castle Theatre.

Friday, May 9 will see the launch of the event with the 5km and 10km friendship walks, which have a planned start time between 6pm and 6.30pm.

Saturday and Sunday will see the longer routes take place, with walks ranging from 5km up to 42km.

5km will begin at 10am, the 10km at 9.30am, and the 15km at 9am, all with a latest start time of midday. The 25km and Road Route are scheduled for an 8am start and a latest start time of 11am, and the final, 42km walk will begin at 7am, or 9am at the latest.

Those completing the 5K route should follow the black arrows, the 10K the yellow arrows, the 15K the yellow and black striped arrows, the 25K track and field route following the blue arrows, the 25K road route following the orange arrows, and finally the 42K walkers will follow the red arrows.

Hard copies of the route maps and descriptions will be available to collect from The Castle Theatre on the day, however those looking to go paperless can access route information using the free-to-download Wellingborough Town Trails App, available on the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.

Ticket pricing

Access to the friendship walk on Friday, May 9 is £2.50, and routes on Saturday and Sunday start at £11 for adults (no medal) and £14 (with medal). Children’s tickets for Saturday and Sunday cost £7.50 (no medal) and £10.50 (with medal).

Parking

Free parking in Wellingborough is available at the Swansgate multi-storey car park from 7.30am throughout the weekend, as well as in Jackson’s Lane car park.

Accessible parking is available at the Castle Theatre Car Park.

Camping There will be camping available for tents, RV’s, and campervans at the Old Grammarians Sports Field from Friday, May 9 until Monday, May 12. Pitches are approximately a five-metre square, and prices start at £15 for one night in a tent up to four nights for £45.

Pitches for RV’s and campervans range from £25 for one night, up to £65 for four nights.

Stalls and Volunteers

There are still spaces available for stalls in Wellingborough Museum, with 3m by 3m spaces available for charities, crafts, small businesses, and food vendors.

A town council spokesman added: “We invite you to be a part of the vibrant atmosphere at this year’s Waendel Walk on 10 and 11 May, 2025.

“Showcase your products, services, or talents by securing a stall at our event. It’s a fantastic opportunity to engage with a diverse audience, connect with the community, and contribute to the lively spirit of the Waendel Walk.

“Whether you offer delectable treats, unique crafts, or interactive activities, we welcome your participation.”

Organisers are also on the lookout for volunteers to help with marshalling the event and helping with the safety and logistics of the event.

Continental Market

The Waendel Walk will coincide with the continental market taking place in Market Street from Thursday, May 8 until Saturday, May 10, with a variety of food vendors and stalls inspired by cuisine and crafts from around the world.

Road Closures

There will be some road closures in place during the Waendel Walk weekend, most notably on Saturday, May 10 - Main Road between Wollaston and Grendon, as well as Irchester Road between Irchester and Farndish will be closed from 8.30am until 4pm.

On Sunday, a section of Orlingbury Road between Isham and Orlingbury, and the latter’s road towards Little Harrowden will be closed from 8.30am until 4pm. Hardwick Road, The Slips, and Harrowden Lane will also be closed during these hours on Sunday.

The closures are ‘necessary to ensure the safety of walkers participating in the event, particularly in areas where there is no access to a footpath’, according to Wellingborough Town Council.

Tickets for the Waendel Walk, as well as application forms for stalls and volunteering, can be found online by visiting the Wellingborough Town Council website here.