Wellingborough continental market to return to town centre for 'food and crafts from around the world'

By William Carter
Published 9th Apr 2025, 06:00 BST
The continental market in Wellingborough town centre will once again return to Market Street for a three-day event, beginning on May 8.

From Thursday, May 8 until Saturday, May 10, people in and around Wellingborough will be able to visit Market Street to taste, sample and shop for different products inspired by cuisine and crafts from around the world.

The market will be open from 10am until 6pm, and will feature food, drinks, crafts and gifts.

The continental market happens twice a year, usually returning in spring and autumn of each year, with the first taking place in May and the other in October.

As was the case with last year’s continental market, it will coincide with this year’s Waendel Walk, which takes place from Friday, May 9 until Sunday, May 11.

