Taking on routes across the scenic countryside to explore the stunning Northamptonshire landscape, hikers enjoyed the camaraderie of fellow walking enthusiasts.

The sun shone across the weekend from Friday’s Friendship Walk launch to the close on Sunday.

Walkers from all over the world took part in trails ranging from 5km to 42km, including a new 25km road route.

Organised by Wellingborough Town Council finishers received a certificate and a medal as they passed the finishing line.

