Waendel Walk Wellingborough 2024 picture special

By Alison Bagley
Published 21st May 2024, 09:49 BST
Hundreds of walkers have taken part in the 43rd annual international Waendel Walk event in Wellingborough.

Taking on routes across the scenic countryside to explore the stunning Northamptonshire landscape, hikers enjoyed the camaraderie of fellow walking enthusiasts.

The sun shone across the weekend from Friday’s Friendship Walk launch to the close on Sunday.

Walkers from all over the world took part in trails ranging from 5km to 42km, including a new 25km road route.

Organised by Wellingborough Town Council finishers received a certificate and a medal as they passed the finishing line.

