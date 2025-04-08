‘Vital’ work carried out in Raunds could cause disruption for local residents, warns Anglian Water

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Work began yesterday (Monday, April 7) to connect a new water supply in Chelveston Road, Raunds, which Anglian Water has warned may cause some parking issues in the area.

Anglian Water is expecting work to be done ‘within three days’, with cones and barriers in place to help them complete the work as quickly as possible.

In a letter delivered to residents of the area, an Anglian Water spokesman said: “When we’re doing important work like this there is always likely to be some disruption for local residents, and we want to thank you and your community in advance for bearing with us while we work.

"Because of where we need to work, and the vehicles and equipment we need to use, we need to temporarily restrict parking.

"We don’t expect any of our work to affect your water supply.”

Any questions relating to the works on Chelveston Road should be directed to Anglian Water on 03457145145.