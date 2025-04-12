Victorious Barton Seagrave 'Save Our Spinney' campaigners say 'they picked on the wrong village' after houses plan refused

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Victorious Barton Seagrave campaigners are celebrating the refusal of planning permission for a 58-house development on an ‘oasis’ in the heart of their village.

Manor Oak Homes had been working with a consortium of more than a dozen owners of parcels of the 9.59 acre land off Barton Hill.

Housing proposals galvanised residents to form Save Barton Seagrave’s Spinneys (SBSS) with 1,100 objections being submitted against the development plan on the ‘green wedge’.

SBSS founders John Hunter and Tina Murphy have been working for two years to fight development of the pastures – ‘an oasis of calm’.

Celebration: John Hunter and Tina Murphy from Save Barton Seagrave Spinneys /National World

John said: “They picked on the wrong village. We have won! This fight has been ongoing for two years. Planning permission has been refused. North Northants Council’s barrister has approved a 100-page report outlining exactly why."

Planning permission was refused by NNC for development of houses on the land bordering the Wicksteed Park conservation area, home to Barton Seagrave Cricket Club, overlooking St Botolph’s Church, near to an area of woodland spinney used by locals.

Vehicular access would have been via a new road off Barton Road, adjacent to the entrance to the cricket ground and would have required the demolition of a large family home.

Developers applied to build 58 homes on the the pasture in the centre of Barton Seagrave/National World

Barton Seagrave Parish Council appointed Paul Stinchcombe KC, fresh from his success with the Save Weekley Hall Woods public inquiry, to write an ‘exceptional watertight’ objection.

Documents outlining the decision said the housing estate would ‘erode the character and appearance of the area through the permanent loss of open grassland and increase in urbanising influence over what is presently a semirural area’.

It said: “The influx of people, vehicles, lighting and all paraphernalia associated with a new residential development will diminish the sense of tranquillity experienced by those who use the adjacent open land and public footpaths for recreation and pedestrian access to other locations and will exacerbate the erosion of the character and appearance of the area.

“As such the proposal will also not conserve the character and qualities of the local landscape.”

"The proposed development will cause detriment to the amenity and privacy enjoyed by existing residents who live in the adjacent properties along the south side of Barton Road adjacent to the site.”

Developers also failed to adhere to policies in the North Northamptonshire Joint Core Strategy and a Local Plan requiring the development to provide 30 per cent of the new homes as ‘affordable’ and five per cent of plots to be made available as self-build or custom build serviced plots.

The document concluded: “These provisions can only be secured through a planning obligation which has not been provide/entered into by the applicant. As such the development is contrary to the above policies.”

Tina said: “We are thrilled that all the objections were listened to. The community was up in arms. A lot of people said it wouldn’t be possible because of the big money involved but we are not apathetic in Barton Seagrave.”

Developers have six months to appeal the decision with the planning inspectorate.

John added: “This has been excellent work by Barton Seagrave for Barton Seagrave. People said we were wasting our time, but if they want an inquiry, bring it on.”

For the full report go to North Northants Council planning portal and search NK/2024/0338