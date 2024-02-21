Campaigners breathe sigh of relief as no appeal lodged over Kettering warehouse park refusal

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Campaigners who successfully won a ‘David and Goliath’ warehouse park battle have breathed a sigh of relief after developers decided not to appeal.

There were celebrations last month when a planning inspector ruled that a bid to turn land near Kettering’s Weekley Hall Wood into warehouses should be rejected.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They were tinged with apprehension that Buccleuch Property, the Duke of Buccleuch's development company, could have launched an appeal process to try and have the decision overturned.

A previous march against the plan. Credit: Si Eppey

But the deadline to do so passed on Monday (February 19) without an appeal being lodged. Save Weekley Hall Wood (SWHW) campaigners are relieved – but know a fresh application could still be lodged to develop the site.

Cllr Dez Dell (Green), who has been part of the campaign since it began in 2020, said: “Myself and the Save Weekley Hall Wood team are so relieved to have reached this day, as we have waited with baited breath for these six weeks to be over.

“We were elated at the inspector’s decision but we always had this niggle that Buccleuch could appeal it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“At the same time, we are aware that Buccleuch Property could put in another planning application for the area, so the whole process could start again.”

Weekley Hall Wood and wildflower meadow. Credit: Adam Riley

Buccleuch wanted to build five warehouses and one general industry building in a development which, they said, would promise more than 2,000 jobs.

They originally earmarked more than 40,000 sq m of trees for the chop, before backing down and redesigning the scheme after a furious backlash. Campaigners were still not happy because the plan would have seen the loss of a meadow and popular walking routes.

Dozens pleaded with planning inspector George Baird to reject the plan at an eight-day planning inquiry in Thrapston, which ended in December, with one saying nature there had saved his life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In his decision Mr Baird ruled that planning permission should not be granted. He said the development would dominate the northern part of the site and woodland, fundamentally and permanently changing the landscape character of this part of the site. Mr Baird added that the overall value of the site to the local and wider community, in nature conservation and recreational terms, would be materially diminished by the complete loss of the meadow. And he said the absence of an agreed ‘essential’ masterplan for the site represented a ‘fundamental conflict’ with the all-important policy 36 of the North Northamptonshire Joint Core Strategy, which had allocated the site for employment use.

SWHW campaigner Martin Toms said: “We really hope we can start to have friendly conversations and engage positively with Buccleuch Estates about what’s best for the future of the area.

“In the meantime, we want to say a huge thank you to everyone who’s supported us over the past four years, whether they’ve attended a fundraising event, volunteered, signed our petition or donated to our campaign.

“Every single one of you has done an amazing thing in helping to save this beautiful countryside for future generations.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Buccleuch Group said: "We are taking time to reflect on the outcome of the planning appeal and remain committed to engaging with stakeholders and community groups in relation to the site."